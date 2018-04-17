NEW YORK (WABC) --NYCHA tenants who say they've lived for years with toxic lead in their homes had their day in court Tuesday.
Tenants went before a New York Supreme Court justice.
Their lawsuit asked the court to force NYCHA to conduct lead inspections within 90 days. The judge agreed and granted a preliminary injunction.
This comes after the Department of Investigation found the city failed to conduct annual inspections for more than three years.
