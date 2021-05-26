Manhattan's Vessel reopens with focus on suicide prevention

By Eyewitness News
HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Vessel at Hudson Yards is reopening with a new focus on suicide prevention after three young adults took their lives there over the past 15 months.

The massive staircase originally closed in January after a string of suicides.
The massive staircase known as the 'Vessel,' located at Hudson Yards, is now closed after a string of suicides.



As a new safety precaution upon reopening, visitors to the sculpture won't be able to explore it alone, they'll need to be with at least one other person.

"Vessel is made extraordinary by the people who visit, and by experiencing it with others. Our goal is to ensure that every visit to Vessel is as safe as possible," a spokesman for Hudson Yards said.

The size of the staff and security force is also being tripled.

Signs have also gone up offering help for people in distress.

Hudson Yards has partnered with "Born This Way," who is committed to supporting the wellness of young people.

They are offering referrals to a number of mental health resources for those who need it.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon.

Tickets will continue to be free during the first hour of every day. Children under five will always be free.

After that, tickets will be $10 per person.

