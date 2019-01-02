MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --A 13-year-old student is in custody after a 14-year-old student was stabbed in the cafeteria of a Bronx high school.
The incident was reported at Hostos-Lincoln Academy of Science around noon on Wednesday.
The 14-year-old male was stabbed in the shoulder and taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition.
The 13-year-old female was taken into custody. Charges against her are pending.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
