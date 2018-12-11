Police are investigating the death of a teenager who was fatally struck by an ambulette in the Bronx after being pushed into traffic during an argument.Authorities say 17-year-old Angel Reyes-Godoy was struck by the passing vehicle at Bainbridge Avenue and East 194th Street in the Fordham section on Monday night.He was rushed with severe head trauma to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The driver of the ambulette stayed on the scene."He was just an innocent kid," one friend said. "I don't know who would want to hurt him, to be honest. It's just upsetting."Investigators believe the dispute stemmed from an electric scooter that stolen a few days ago, with the suspects said to incorrectly believe Reyes-Godoy was speaking with police about them.They reportedly jumped him as he was walking to the store, and while attempting to get away, he started to run into the street but stopped because the ambulette was coming. Authorities believe the suspect or suspects deliberately pushed him into its path.The incident is being investigated as a homicide, and investigators are now searching for the suspects.A memorial is growing at the scene, and anyone with information is urged to call police.----------