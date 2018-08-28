Police are looking for a trio of suspects who they say are placing food orders before assaulting and robbing the deliverymen in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.There have been at least four incidents, all following a similar pattern.The first robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. on August 7, when authorities say an unknown individual placed a food delivery order from an area restaurant and requested that it be delivered to 2770 Briggs Avenue. When the 39-year-old deliveryman arrived, he was assaulted by three men who stole his wallet, which contained $200 in cash, and the food. They then fled southbound on Briggs Avenue.The victim suffered a laceration to his mouth and bruising to his face and head. He was treated at the scene by EMS.Then, around 11:30 p.m. on August 11, a 28-year-old deliveryman was assaulted and robbed at knife-point at 275 East Gun Hill Road. Police say two suspects approached him from behind and threw him down to the ground before stealing his cell phone and $100 in cash.The next day, just after 10 p.m., police say two suspects approached a 32-year-old deliveryman at 2546 Grand Avenue and punched him repeatedly before stealing a cell phone and $80 in cash.The most recent incident happened just after midnight on August 17, when a 45-year-old deliveryman was assaulted by three suspects inside 561 West 189th Street. Authorities say the individuals dragged the victim inside the building, where they stole a cell phone and $20 in cash, along with the food. The victim was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.The suspects are all described as dark-skinned males in their late teens.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------