NYPD: 4 men steal slot machines from illegal gambling operation in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens -- Police in Queens are looking for four men who stormed into a woman's apartment and stole slot machines from what is believed to be an illegal gambling operation.
It happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday on 35th Avenue and Union Street in Flushing.
Authorities say the men walked into the apartment and then pulled a gun on the 27-year-old woman inside.
They took seven slot machines and fled the scene.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
