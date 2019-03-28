Crime & Safety

NYPD: Amtrak employee shoots supervisor, kills self during standoff in Queens

By Eyewitness News
SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two Amtrak employees got into a dispute at work Thursday morning that officials say resulted in one shooting the other and then fatally shooting himself.

The 53-year-old supervisor was shot in the left leg inside his truck at the Sunnyside Yard in Queens just after 8 a.m. Another employee was also in the truck but not injured.

He managed to drive out of the yard onto 39th Street. He was treated for a non-life threatening injury to his leg at Elmhurst Hospital

The 48-year-old suspect fled the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade. About an hour later, he was found parked in the parking lot of a nearby Rite Aid.

After a standoff with responding officers, he apparently shot himself in the driver's seat.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He had been an employee of Amtrak for 15 years.

No Amtrak train service was affected.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetysunnysidequeensnew york cityshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman slashed in throat, allegedly by ex-boyfriend, in Queens
Single winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
LI woman hit by turkey thrown through windshield in 2004 dies
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in NJ community
Show More
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Manhattan
Woman wanted for punching 70-year-old as she prayed in church
AccuWeather: Mild temps start to arrive
Play ball: Yankees host Orioles in 2019 home opener
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
More TOP STORIES News