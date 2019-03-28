NYPD: Amtrak employee shoots coworker, kills self during standoff in Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two Amtrak employees got into a dispute at work Thursday morning that officials say resulted in one shooting the other and then fatally shooting himself.The 53-year-old victim was shot in the left leg inside his truck at the entrance to the Sunnyside Yard in Queens just after 8 a.m.He was treated for a non-life threatening injury to his leg at Elmhurst HospitalThe suspect fled the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade. About an hour later, he was found parked in the parking lot of a nearby Rite Aid.After a standoff with responding officers, he apparently shot himself in the driver's seat.He was taken to the hospital where he later died.Amtrak is aware of Thursday morning's developments and will have a statement shortly. No Amtrak train service was affected.Meanwhile, number 7 subway trains have resumed stopping at 52 Street in both directions.----------