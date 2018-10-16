NYPD: Anger over drugs leads to homeless man's fatal attack in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 63-year-old homeless man died after he was knocked to the ground by another homeless man who was angry he couldn't find any drugs, authorities said.

Police say Patrick O'Brien was standing outside of the homeless shelter where he lives in Brownsville, Brooklyn, when another resident of the shelter ran him over, knocking him down near the intersection of East New York Avenue and Junius Street, late Saturday morning.

O'Brien tried to get up and walk away but collapsed. He was later pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Luziano Hinks, was arrested Monday.

He reportedly told police he was angry because he couldn't get drugs, and in his anger ran into the victim, knocking him down. He then ran away.

Charges against him are pending.

