NYPD announces security measures aimed at keeping J'Ouvert Festival safe

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City officials on Wednesday announced the security measures for the 2019 J'Ouvert celebration and West Indian Day Parade in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Police say they will take the same measures as last year, that are designed to curb the violence that has plagued the annual event in the past.
The plan includes several thousand uniformed personnel. In addition to officers on the route, response teams from the Emergency Service Unit, Strategic Response Group, Critical Response Command, and teams of officers on bicycles will be staged in and around the route.
Participants and spectators will be screened for weapons and alcoholic beverages at 13 secure entry points, as well as along the two-mile parade route.
Backpacks and other large bags will be prohibited.
Police say the detail is the largest one all year long.
"There will literally be a cop everywhere doing what they do best, keeping neighborhoods safe," said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.
The J'Ouvert celebration begins at 6 A.M. and continues through 11 A.M. The J'Ouvert route will proceed south on Flatbush Avenue, east on Empire Boulevard, and turn south on Nostrand Avenue to the finish area at Rutland Road. The J'Ouvert formation area will be located on Flatbush Avenue from Grand Army Plaza to Empire Boulevard. The West Indian Day Parade officially kicks off at noon and will proceed westbound on Eastern Parkway from Ralph Avenue to Grand Army Plaza.
Spectators will be permitted to enter the route following mandatory screening at the access points beginning a few hours prior to the start of J'Ouvert.
More than 300 light towers will illuminate each entry point along the parade route to increase safety and facilitate the ease of entry.
The NYPD will also be temporarily installing a significant number of cameras across the route. These cameras will provide the NYPD command staff with visuals of any emergencies that may occur and so they can monitor for any unsafe activity. The perimeter of the entire two-mile route will be secured by NYPD blocker cars, barriers, and NYC Department of Sanitation sand trucks.
The name J'ouvert means daybreak, put together from the French words "jour" and "ouvert." It is the start of a carnival that includes the separate New York Caribbean Carnival Parade later Monday featuring "pretty mas," or masquerade, revelers in giant feathery costumes riding on bright floats.
J'ouvert's costumes, called "ole mas," are different but just as wild. Some people dress in rags and don helmets with giant horns painted a thick-as-molasses black. Others cover themselves in red paint or black oil. The costumes are a nod to the original celebrations that began in Trinidad in the mid-1800s when slaves were emancipated.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYPD announces security measures aimed at keeping J'Ouvert Festival safe
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News