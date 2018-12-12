NYPD: Armed man shot by police officer in the Bronx

Police say an armed man was shot by an NYPD officer in the Bronx Wednesday night.Officers were responding to a shooting at White Plains Road and East 241st Street in the Wakefield section just after 7:30 p.m.When they arrived, one man had been wounded by gunfire. The gunman was then shot by the officer, police say.Both men were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.Witnesses heard 6-7 gunshots. No NYPD officers were injured.----------