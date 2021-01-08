Armed patient barricaded inside Upper East Side hospital, police say

A source tells Eyewitness News that the man is patient at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's.
They say he is holed up in a bathroom at what the hospital calls its urgent care center.
Authorities say the man is armed but has not taken any hostages.
The emergency service unit has been on the scene since 9:24 p.m.
Police are asking people to avoid the area and to expect a large police presence.
🚨 ADVISORY: There is an active police investigation occurring inside Sloan Kettering Hospital located at 425 E 67 Street.— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) January 8, 2021
Please avoid the area & expect a large police presence. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Vyf0oWEtdt
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
