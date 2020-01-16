New YORK City (WABC) -- Esther Guzman can sleep a little more soundly tonight after police say that they have apprehended the man accused of hitting her in the face with her suitcase.
Guzman, 63, was punched and beaten with her suitcase, just across the street from her apartment on 10th Avenue and 51st Street in the early hours of New Year's Day. After careful investigation, police were able to locate and arrest Michael Lee, 41, in Midtown on Wednesday.
Guzman says she heard a man arguing with someone. Within seconds, his anger turned to her.
Police say the Lee attacked Guzman with the empty suitcase that she was carrying - a tradition to bring good luck and travel at the start of the year.
"I was bleeding; I don't know what to do - good thing I didn't lose my conscience. I was scared he was going to come back," Guzman added.
Lee is facing charges of assault, harassment, and criminal possession of a weapon.
NYPD arrest man accused of beating woman with her own suitcase in Hell's Kitchen
