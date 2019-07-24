NYPD arrests 2 suspects after officers doused with water in Harlem

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police on Wednesday announced the arrests of two men accused of drenching four on-duty NYPD officers with water. Clips of the incidents were widely circulated on social media.The officers had been sent to break up unruly gatherings around open fire hydrants during the heat wave in Brownsville and Harlem - but they got soaked themselves as onlookers jeered.The NYPD also told its police officers they "are not expected to tolerate" having water thrown on them, after viral video surfaced of two such incidents.In an internal message to the rank and file, the department told officers that such behavior would almost never rise to a crime. But interfering with police work is a crime.The officers were told that charges available to them would include obstructing government administration, criminal tampering, harassment or disorderly conduct.If the officer's uniform was damaged, criminal mischief would be applicable. If an officer is injured by a water spray or a thrown object, the attacker could be charged with felony assault.In one of the videos, an officer making an arrest of a suspect in Harlem appears to get hit in the head with a red plastic bucket as he and his partner are splashed with water.Isiah Scott, 23, was taken into custody and is being held at the 28th Precinct. A second person is also expected to turn himself in later today.The video from Brownsville, Brooklyn of water being thrown appears to involve officers who were deliberately cooling down with residents. The two officers were getting repeatedly doused as they walked down the street looking sheepish as a woman's voice in the background is heard saying, "Oh, they violated them."Courtney Thompson, 28, a known gang member on probation, surrendered to detectives at the 73rd Precinct. He's accused of dumping the water in Brownsville.At a police event Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan drew a sharp distinction between the incidents. He described one as a potential assault on an officer doing his duty and the other a failure of officers to respond to a clear provocation."Someone thought it was all right and take a bucket of water and toss it over a cop's head," Monahan said. "That's not all right. . Any cop who thinks that's all right, that they can walk away from something like that, maybe should consider whether or not that this is the profession for them."Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, said there's worry that the liquids in the buckets "could just as easily have been bleach, gasoline, or some other toxic substance.""It's not acceptable for anyone to resist arrest," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio "It's not acceptable for anyone to interfere with the NYPD when they are effectuating an arrest. Throwing things at NYPD officers is not only not acceptable, it can lead to charges."The police union released a statement saying "Our anti-cop lawmakers have gotten their wish. The NYPD is now frozen. It's the end result of the torrent of bad policies and anti-police rhetoric that has been streaming out of City Hall for years now."----------