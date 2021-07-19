Man smashes bottle over NYPD officer's head in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10896432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Fliushing on Sunday.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A police officer was assaulted with a bottle in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn early Sunday, and the harrowing incident was caught on body camera.The officer, assigned by the 67th Precinct "to address community concerns," was suddenly attacked at Church Avenue and East 51st Street around 4:50 a.m..The suspect smashed the glass bottle over his head and took off, and other officers quickly chased the suspect down and arrested him a block away.The officer sustained laceration to the left side of his head that required staples to close.He also sustained lacerations to his hand, elbow and left knee.The suspect, 27-year-old Tyshaun Holloway, of Hackensack, was charged with assault, menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a weapon.Holloway has two prior arrests for assaulting officers in the Bronx in 2016.He also has prior arrests for two attempted robberies, making terroristic threats, and fare evasion.----------