NYPD partnering with ATF to get guns off NYC's streets

By Eyewitness News
NYPD partnering with ATF to get guns off NYC's streets

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD announced a first in the nation partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help get illegal guns off New York City streets.

ATF agents will be embedded with NYPD officers to help find weapons.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said they would be "working together to find guns and act quickly on the information they find to stop the flow of guns."

NYPD intelligence detectives will also work with the ATF's gun tracing team to stop guns before they make it to the city.

The ATF says the partnership utilizes the most up-to-date tools to remove illegal weapons and reduce crime.

Related topics:
new york citynypdgun violenceguns
