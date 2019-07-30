EXCLUSIVE: NYPD body cam video records shooting, dramatic chase in Brooklyn

By
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Eyewitness News has obtained extraordinary body-worn camera footage of NYPD officers chasing down a shooting suspect in Brooklyn earlier this summer.

Late at night on Fathers Day, officers in the in the 73rd Precinct had already responded to an unruly house party at Howard Avenue and Sterling Place in the Brownsville Section.

As they worked to clear the crowd, police say 31-year-old Kassin Appling fired nearly a dozen shots, jumped in a car and fled.

Officers Vincent Hartenfels and Sunjay Verma jumped into their patrol car and chased Appling -- Verma's body-worn camera recording the entire dramatic encounter.

Eventually, Appling ditched his car near the Albany Houses on East New York Avenue, where the two officers chased him down and arrested him.

Both partners won the "cop of the month" award on Tuesday in the NYPD's Patrol Borough Brooklyn North.

Appling, who's been arrested nearly two dozen times since 2003, was charged with weapons possession and reckless endangerment. Fortunately, no one was injured by the barrage of bullets.

The incident is just over a mile away from the scene of another brazen shooting incident this weekend, in which 12 people were hit - one fatally.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brownsvillebrooklynnew york citynypdshootingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDR Drive closed after piece of crane falls off building
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms popping up
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot against ex's mother, daughter
What's behind the spike in NYC bicyclist deaths?
Delivery driver charged after woman struck, dragged by vehicle dies
Survey: 28-percent of food delivery drivers swipe food from your order
Show More
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Thief breaks into car, steals backpack with $40K cash in Brooklyn
Stinky NJ landfill's odor could get worse, state officials say
Bison herd escapes in upstate New York
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
More TOP STORIES News