NYPD releases bodycam footage of Bronx police-involved shooting

BRONX, New York -- The NYPD has released bodycam footage of a police-involved shooting in the Bronx in which officers wounded a man who was brandishing an imitation pistol with a spring-action knife.It happened on December 14, 2019, when officers responded to a 911 call for a person armed with a firearm at East 167th Street and Grant Avenue.Authorities said the suspect, walking with a woman, had pointed the realistic-looking weapon at a couple on the street and demanded their property before walking away.The victims gave an accurate description of the suspect to police, who quickly tracked him down near East 167th Street between Findlay and Clay avenues.The NYPD confronted the man, who then pointed the imitation weapon at officers while taking a shooting stance.The two officers discharged their firearms, firing 12 shots and striking the suspect in the torso.The NYPD recovered the imitation firearm at the scene.He was taken in critical condition to Lincoln Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was subsequently released.He has since been indicted for three counts of menacing and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.----------