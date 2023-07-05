Members of the NYPD rescued a man who was having a medical episode from the subway tracks of the Utica Avenue train station in Brooklyn.

Dramatic video shows NYPD officers rescuing man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- NYPD officers pulled off a daring rescue along subway tracks in Brooklyn on Tuesday that was caught on camera.

A strap hanger fell into the tracks after experiencing a medical episode.

It happened at the Utica Avenue subway station in Bedford Stuyvesant

Not long after the scare, NYPD officers rushed to help, grabbing the unresponsive male from the tracks and lifting him up to the platform.

The Department thanked Officers Baez and Hall from the 81st Precinct for their brave action.

