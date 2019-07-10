NYPD: Cab driver stabs man twice with screwdriver in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A man was repeatedly stabbed with a screwdriver by a cab driver in the Bronx early Wednesday, according to authorities.Police say the 31-year-old victim was having a dispute with the driver when he was stabbed twice in the back.The incident took place around 3:08 a.m. outside a deli at 770 Hunts Point Avenue.The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.No arrests have been made at this time.----------