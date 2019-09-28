NYPD car rushing to call strikes pedestrian, Jeep on Staten Island

RANDALL MANOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- An NYPD car rushing to a call with its lights and sirens on struck a pedestrian and a Jeep on Staten Island.The pedestrian was crossing a street in the Randall Manor section. The police car then swerved and hit the Jeep.The pedestrian suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both police officers are being treated for minor injuries.The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.----------