RANDALL MANOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- An NYPD car rushing to a call with its lights and sirens on struck a pedestrian and a Jeep on Staten Island.
The pedestrian was crossing a street in the Randall Manor section. The police car then swerved and hit the Jeep.
The pedestrian suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both police officers are being treated for minor injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.
NYPD car rushing to call strikes pedestrian, Jeep on Staten Island
