NYPD, City Council member hosting Family Day, Town Hall in Brooklyn amid shooting surge

Cornegy will be joined by NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Jeffrey Maddrey, NYPD Assistant Chief Patrol Borough Brooklyn North Judith Harrison, and NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison at Raymond Bush Playground on Marcus Garvey Boulevard for a day of activities followed by a "Stop the Violence" Town Hall.
Recent shootings in Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights that have left three dead, including 1-year-old Davall Gardner, and at least nine injured.
Gardner was killed and three others were wounded when two gunmen opened fire at a family cookout outside Raymond Bush Playground. Now, a $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to arrests.
The Family Day and Town Hall are part of a broader strategy of community engagement and surging resources to the Central Brooklyn communities that have suffered from the recent uptick in gun violence.
The program for the Family Day and Town Hall is as follows:
--2 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Family Day activities
--6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Gun Violence Town Hall
--8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Family friendly film
New York City lawmakers and activists held a march in the Bronx Monday, led by City Council Member Vanessa Gibson, District Attorney Darcel Clark, anti-violence groups, clergy, and local elected officials.
Senior leaders of the NYPD and City Council member Robert Cornegy are hosting a Family Day and Town Hall in Brooklyn Tuesday amid the surge in shootings and gun violence deaths across New York City.
They announced Operation Save Our Sons and Sisters to denounce the recent wave of gun violence in the Claremont and Concourse neighborhoods.
Operation SOS was formed in response to the ongoing gun violence that has claimed the lives of several young men and women of color in the Bronx and across the city.
Authorities say that Friday through Sunday, there were 22 shooting incidents with 24 victims. Then on Monday, there were seven shooting incidents with eight victims.
