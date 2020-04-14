coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD officers thank health care heroes fighting COVID-19 in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Bad weather did not stop NYPD first responders from showing their appreciation for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than two dozen NYPD vehicles from the 71 Precinct sounded their sirens and gave applause as they drove by NYC Health and Hospitals Kings County in Brooklyn.

Doctors, nurses, and medical staff stepped outside of the hospital's main entrance and offered their smiles and applause right back.

The NYPD and FDNY have been taking to the streets with their applause to show their gratitude to the city's health care workers.

