NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill resigning, Dermot Shea to be new top cop

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill will resign Monday to take a job in the private sector.Mayor Bill de Blasio has scheduled an afternoon news conference to officially make the announcement, but he issued a statement thanking O'Neill for his service and naming Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea as his replacement.The mayor met with senior police officials over the weekend, including extensive meetings with Shea and First Deputy Commissioner Ben Tucker. He called Shea a"proven change agent."The 61-year-old O'Neill spent more than three decades with the NYPD before becoming commissioner in September of 2016. His tenure began with a pipe bomb exploding in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on his first day.He also saw the department through two other terror attacks: The Halloween truck attack on the West Side and the detonation of a pipe bomb beneath the Port Authority Bus Terminal.O'Neil has also overseen a continual drop in crime and a reduction in arrests, but part of his administration was haunted by difficult decisions after the death of Eric Garner, which cost him loss of faith among some in the rank and file.He led efforts to bolster community policing and repair the department's relationship with minority communities that had complained about innocent black and Hispanic men being caught up in aggressive enforcement of minor crimes.In August, O'Neill brought closure to one of the NYPD's lowest moments, firing a police officer for the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner. The city's largest police union responded by calling for O'Neill's immediate resignation.Asked in recent weeks about rumors of his retirement, he said he had the "best job in the world."De Blasio released a statement on Twitter, saying O'Neill "is the architect of neighborhood policing. He drove crime to record lows while working tirelessly to bring police and communities together. He leaves behind a city that's safer than it's been in decades. I'm lucky to have worked with as good a man as Jimmy O'Neill."O'Neill began his career as a transit officer in 1983.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------