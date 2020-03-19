NYPD Commissioner thanks traffic officers during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the covid-19 virus chases more cars and drivers off of city streets, and the number of pedestrians scatter from midtown sidewalks. The NYPD's traffic enforcement agents still remain on the front lines.Commissioner Shea will visit thousands of officers throughout the department to talk with them so that they are aware of the danger of exposure and the need to socially distance themselves from people, but still be able to help in a time of need."I just wanted to stop by first and foremost to say thank you for what you are doing," Commissioner Shea said, "It is challenging times for the entire department."Commissioner Shea informed officers to "Wash your hands--Keep your hands away from your mouth, and keep a safe distance from people."Armed with their gloves and hand sanitizer and other protective gear, traffic officers hit the streets manning an intersection, keeping traffic moving or on a parking enforcement detail."We are just reminding them to do it as safely as possible," said Commissioner Shea. "Don't necessarily slow down, but be cautious."The Commissioner wants to thank officers for their continued service."The people of New York City need you, so thank you for what you do," said Commissioner Shea.----------