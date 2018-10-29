NYPD: Man assaulted by correction officer, 3 others after Queens crash

Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
An off-duty New York City correction officer is under arrest after police say he and three other men assaulted a motorist following a car accident in Queens.

Officials say 40-year-old correction officer Raynaldo Persad was in a vehicle with the three other suspects driving on Linden Boulevard in Ozone Park on Sunday when they got into an accident with another car just before 2 a.m.

The group then exited their car and allegedly attacked 34-year-old Steven Guerreri, Jr., who was in the other vehicle.

The victim was left with swollen eyes, facial lacerations and heavy bleeding.


Persad was taken into custody and charged with assault and resisting arrest.

The three other men who were with him are still on the loose.

Persad has been suspended, and an investigation is underway, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Corrections.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
correction officeroff-duty officercar accidentaccidentarrestassaultnypdOzone ParkQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in lewd act on female subway passenger surrenders
Woman dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Police: Crash video shows importance of NJ's move-over law
Woman fired after video of racist rant goes viral
Lion Air flight crashes into sea, killing all 189 on board
Pair steals cancer drug worth $12K from SI apartment building
Student fatally shot at NC high school, suspect in custody
Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
Show More
Another package sent to CNN; pipe bomb suspect appears in court
NYPD crackdown on garbage truck after spate of fatal crashes
Video: Suspect sucker punches man, cleans out his pockets
Expert warns about fire safety dangers if NJ legalizes pot
Man accused of killing 11 at PA synagogue denied bail
More News