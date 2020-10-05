Coronavirus News: NYPD to hold memorial for officers killed by COVID-19

coronavirus new york city

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD will hold a solemn memorial service for officers who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Police chaplains will read the names of the 46 victims at the ceremony to be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown.

Cardinal Dolan will preside at the service. Commissioner Dermot Shea and other members of the NYPD brass will attend.

The service begins at 10 a.m.

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.





