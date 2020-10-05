coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD to hold memorial for officers killed by COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD will hold a solemn memorial service for officers who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Police chaplains will read the names of the 46 victims at the ceremony to be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown.

Cardinal Dolan will preside at the service. Commissioner Dermot Shea and other members of the NYPD brass will attend.

The service begins at 10 a.m.

