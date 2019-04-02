NYPD: Crime down across NYC, except in parts of Brooklyn

But that's not necessarily the case in parts of Brooklyn. In the 79th Precinct alone, murders are up by 200 percent so far this year.
Five shootings and two homicides took place in the confines of the precinct last month -- including a restaurant manager who was gunned down on March 6.
"When we look at Brooklyn North during the month, they were up 86 percent in the amount of gun arrests," Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.
The NYDP's top brass is concerned and now the 79th and three other troubled precincts are stepping up patrols in response.
Each of those precincts will get eight more officers who will be stationed at highly visible locations.
"I think that's a good first step, a couple of different steps need to take place," area resident Nick Sommerfeld said. "It's one that is a priority and a move in the right direction."
Police Commissioner James O'Neill said officers will multi-task and residents will see an increased presence.
A five-point crime fighting plan is being put into the works -- including strengthening gun prosecutions.
Some residents are also looking for better communication.
"I see it spiking but we have to work together and communicate with the precinct, that's what we have to work with," resident Enyah Jackson said.
Drawing additional concern in the 75th Precinct is gang activity after police say a man was chased by a gang, resulting in his murder.
Police are still searching for eight suspects and have released new surveillance photos of their cars.
Help us find #ENY Most Wanted. The pictured vehicle is wanted for questioning in regards to a Homicide that occurred on March 19, 2019 at 666 Elton Street. If you have any information please call #800577TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are kept confidential. pic.twitter.com/n6LDDxeSvn— NYPD 75th Precinct (@NYPD75Pct) April 1, 2019
The NYPD will also be addressing pockets of violence using a variety of resources.
