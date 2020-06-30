Video shows man in wheelchair firing gun on street in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Video from the NYPD shows a man using a wheelchair opening fire on a street in Manhattan.

It happened early Sunday morning at West 134th Street and 7th Avenue in Harlem.

It's not clear what led to the violence.

No one was hurt, but police want to find that suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) if you recognize him.

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

