FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two police officers were injured after an NYPD cruiser overturned in an accident in Brooklyn, officials say.
It happened around 8:15 Saturday night at Utica Ave. and Avenue L n Flatlands.
Police say the two officers received neck and back injuries and were taken to Kings County Hospital.
It is unknown if the officers were responding to a call, or how the car flipped over.
Two police officers injured after NYPD cruiser overturns in Brooklyn accident
