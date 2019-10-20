Two police officers injured after NYPD cruiser overturns in Brooklyn accident

By Eyewitness News
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two police officers were injured after an NYPD cruiser overturned in an accident in Brooklyn, officials say.

It happened around 8:15 Saturday night at Utica Ave. and Avenue L n Flatlands.

Police say the two officers received neck and back injuries and were taken to Kings County Hospital.

It is unknown if the officers were responding to a call, or how the car flipped over.

