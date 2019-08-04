NYPD deploying extra officers following deadly El Paso shooting

(@NYPDCT/Twitter)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD Counterterrorism Unit extended its thoughts and prayers on Saturday to the victims of the deadly mass shooting near a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.



The NYPD said they will have 'additional deployments out of an abundance of caution,' and said to not be alarmed to see extra police presence.

Twenty-six people, including two children, were wounded, most of them taken to nearby hospitals with varying degrees of injuries ac

