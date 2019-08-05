NYPD deploying extra officers following weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio

Our thoughts & prayers are w/ those affected by the horrific event in El Paso, TX— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 3, 2019
While there is no specific/credible threats to #NYC, @NYPDCT has additional deployments out of an abundance of caution
Please don’t be alarmed if you see extra police presence.#SharedResponsibility pic.twitter.com/b1MALNlw0H
The NYPD said they will have 'additional deployments out of an abundance of caution,' and said to not be alarmed to see extra police presence.
Twenty people were killed and dozens more injured when a gunman opened fire near the El Paso shopping center during the busy back-to-school shopping season, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Hours later, the violence spread to Dayton, Ohio. That is where a lone gunman targeted a popular entertainment district, killing nine people and injuring 27 others. Among the dead was the gunman's older sister.
While the shootings may seem far apart geographically, they have deeply affected many in the New York Area, especially the city's Mexican-American community.
Even though President Trump said on Sunday that 'hate has no place in our country,' some are blaming him for creating what they called 'toxic environment' that allows hate to flourish.
On Sunday, political leaders are demanding senators return to Capitol Hill for an emergency session to pass gun safety legislation. The House passed the bill earlier this year to stop a loophole allowing unlicensed deaklers to sell weapons and ammunition, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked it in the Senate.
