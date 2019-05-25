NYPD desperately searching for missing student with autism

By Eyewitness News
BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are desperately searching for a student with autism.

Police say Junior Parker, 21, was last seen leaving Stuyvesant High School in Battery Park City on Friday morning.

Parker, who lives in the Bronx is part of a special needs program that is held at the school.

Related topics:
battery park citynew york citymanhattanautismmissing personstudents
