NYPD: Driver crashes into parked cars in Manhattan, then MTA vehicle, killing passenger

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A driver is accused of leaving the scene of one crash in Manhattan and then smashing into a parked construction truck blocks away, killing her passenger.

Police say the 25-year-old driver was involved in a minor collision at West 172th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

She allegedly fled the scene of that crash, speeding north on St. Nicholas Avenue.

Authorities say her 2016 Honda Civic then crashed into an MTA construction truck, parked at West 190th Street, minutes later.

She was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

Her 28-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia.

The 43-year-old driver of the MTA construction vehicle was checked out for minor injuries.

