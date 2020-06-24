Search for man who threw fireworks at NYPD officers in Flatbush

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is trying to find a man who threw fireworks towards police in Brooklyn.Police released surveillance video of the incident.It happened on Sunday, June 14 at around 11:20 p.m. on Ocean Avenue in Flatbush.Officials say the man threw the fireworks towards officers and at a police vehicle.No one was injured.The individual is described as a dark skinned male, with a thin build, and last seen wearing a multi-color sweat suit, white t-shirt, white sneakers and a hat.Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------