Search for man who threw fireworks at NYPD officers in Flatbush

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is trying to find a man who threw fireworks towards police in Brooklyn.

Police released surveillance video of the incident.

It happened on Sunday, June 14 at around 11:20 p.m. on Ocean Avenue in Flatbush.

Officials say the man threw the fireworks towards officers and at a police vehicle.

No one was injured.

The individual is described as a dark skinned male, with a thin build, and last seen wearing a multi-color sweat suit, white t-shirt, white sneakers and a hat.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flatbushbrooklynnew york citynypdfireworks
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island enters Phase 3 reopening today
NYC beaches to reopen for swimming July 1
New York primary voters might await results into July
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
AccuWeather: Storms to start the day
Midtown stores welcome customers again, with some changes
New video shows gunfire at Brooklyn vigil, 5 shot
Show More
2 Staten Island men arrested with $6K in illegal fireworks
Play ball! MLB players agree to health and safety protocols
Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired 3 months later
Trump voices support for second round of stimulus check payments
Father pleads guilty, avoids prison in twins' hot car deaths
More TOP STORIES News