WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl after police say her father left her with a friend to commit a crime.
The incident was reported Thursday afternoon in Washington Heights.
Officials say the father has full custody of the girl and left her with his friend before he committed a burglary.
Police say he doesn't know how to get in touch with the person he left his daughter with.
The father is under arrest.
Few other details were released.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
NYPD: Girl missing in Manhattan after dad leaves her with friend to commit crime
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News