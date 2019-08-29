NYPD: Girl missing in Manhattan after dad leaves her with friend to commit crime

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl after police say her father left her with a friend to commit a crime.The incident was reported Thursday afternoon in Washington Heights.Officials say the father has full custody of the girl and left her with his friend before he committed a burglary.Police say he doesn't know how to get in touch with the person he left his daughter with.The father is under arrest.Few other details were released.----------