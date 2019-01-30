NYPD: Gun held to 12-year-old's head in Bronx iPhone robbery

The suspects demanded the password as they held a gun to his head.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for two men who held a gun to a 12-year-old boy's head during a robbery in the Bronx.

The armed robbery happened at 3:15 p.m. two weeks ago near Monticello and Nereid avenues in the Wakefield section.

Officers say one suspect grabbed the victim's iPhone while the other held him at gunpoint and demanded his password.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

