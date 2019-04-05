NYPD helps track terror suspect from Bronx to Montana

MONTANA (WABC) -- The NYPD helped track a man accused of talking about joining ISIS and planning an attack from the Bronx to Montana.Fabjan Alameti, 21, was arrested at a gun range in Montana.He's facing weapons and drugs charges along with charges of making false statements involving terrorism.The Albanian-native told a federal informant he wanted to fight with ISIS to plot an attack in the US, later saying the attack would be revenge for the mosque shootings in New Zealand.----------