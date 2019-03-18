NYPD hopes tattoos can help identify man found dead in water

The man's body was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Army Terminal.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a body found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Army Terminal.

Police released new pictures of some of the man's tattoos, all found on his left arm. The tattoos are of a money bag on his forearm, boxing gloves, and "Cheat to Win."

Officers found the man's body last Wednesday morning.

He's described as a black man, 6 feet tall, 320 lbs., 30-40 years old.

They say the man was wearing a red Casio watch and yellow and black Nike sneakers.

Investigators are still trying to determine how he died.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

