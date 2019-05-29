NYPD investigating allegations Bronx teacher raped student

(Shutterstock)

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Police are investigating accusations that a Bronx teacher may have raped a student.

The details of the allegations have not been released, but the Department of Education confirms 28-year-old Jonathan Pol has been reassigned away from the classroom pending the investigation.

Pol, a teacher at the Mott Hall Community School, is currently hospitalized at Jacobi Medical Center after an apparent suicide attempt.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

"The safety of students is our top priority, and Mr. Pol was immediately reassigned away from the classroom once we were made aware of these deeply disturbing allegations," the DOE said in a statement.

