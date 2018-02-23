NYPD investigating death of 5-month-old girl in East Harlem

Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old girl in East Harlem Friday.Police say the girl's mother came home from Housing Authority Court and discovered Tamiyah Davis bleeding from the nose.She was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Officials say the girl's father, who was watching her with her two brothers, appeared to be intoxicated.He is being interviewed by detectives.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.----------