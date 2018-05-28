NYPD investigating death of man being taken into custody

Police are investigating the death of a man in custody.

The NYPD is investigating the death of an emotionally disturbed person while in police custody.

Police were called to an apartment on East 116th Street in East Harlem early Sunday morning, and say family members were restraining a 39-year-old man.

As officers took him into custody, police say he fell unconscious, although it is not clear why.

The man died at the hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

