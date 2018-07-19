An advocacy group is calling for change after a Muslim street vendor was attacked last Thursday in Manhattan.Police are now investigating the incident as a hate crime as the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations spoke out about the attack on Thursday.During a press conference, the group, along with other advocates and street vendors, called upon the NYPD to do more to protect street vendors and stop anti-Muslim crimes.Hassane Elbaz says the attacker sneaked up behind him while he was working at his food cart and then dragged him out into the street and began hitting him while yelling anti-Muslim slurs.According to the food vendor, the man had been harassing him for several days.The victim suffered bruises all over his body, along with injuries to his arm and knee.----------