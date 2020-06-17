NYPD investigating violent skateboard assault caught on video in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City police have released video of an assault in Harlem and they are asking for the victim to come forward.

The video appears to show a man hit a woman in the face with a skateboard.

Police said Wednesday there is no report on file and they want the victim to file one.

Authorities say they do not know when or where the attack happened or how the victim is doing.

They are looking for anyone with information on the incident to contact police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

