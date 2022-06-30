Justice Department opens probe into NYPD sex crimes unit over alleged gender-biased policing

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK -- The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the NYPD's treatment of sex crime victims after concluding there is "significant justification" to do so and after receiving reports of deficiencies for more than a decade, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, and two U.S. attorneys in New York announced the probe in a release, saying they will thoroughly review the department's Special Victims Division to gauge whether it engages in a pattern of gender-biased policing.

Justice Department officials said they will be reaching out to community groups and the public to learn about their interactions with the division.

They said the probe will include a comprehensive review of the police department's policies, procedures and training for investigations of sexual assault crimes by the unit, including how it interacts with survivors and witnesses and how it collects evidences and completes investigations.

They said they also want to see what steps the police department has taken to address deficiencies in its handling of sexual assault crimes, including its staffing and the services and support it offer sexual assault survivors.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said the NYPD has already taken steps to address concerns, but authorities want to ensure sex assault victims are treated fair in the future.

"Survivors of sexual assault should expect effective, trauma-informed and victim-centered investigations by police departments," Clarke said. "Based on information provided to the Justice Department, we find significant justification to investigate whether the NYPD's Special Victims Division engages in a pattern or practice of gender-biased policing."

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan said sex crimes victims "deserve the same rigorous and unbiased investigations of their cases that the NYPD affords to other categories of crime."

"Likewise," he added, "relentless and effective pursuit of perpetrators of sexual violence, unburdened by gender stereotypes or differential treatment, is essential to public safety."

ALSO READ | Woman walking with baby in stroller shot to death on Upper East Side
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene, where a woman pushing a stroller was shot in the head and killed.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citydepartment of justicenypdsex crimes
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
New York to limit where guns can be carried, Hochul says
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
NY to receive more than 8,000 monkeypox vaccine doses
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
Show More
AccuWeather: Very warm
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Flag pole with American, POW flags cut down outside NJ VFW
Delta pilots picketing at JFK, airports nationwide in contract push
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
More TOP STORIES News