NYPD makes 1st arrest in viral video of bikers attacking SUV in Manhattan

The incident was reported Tuesday just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of East 21st Street and Fifth Avenue, and on Thursday, a 15-year-old was charged with being one of the many teens who surrounded and smashed two cars.
The teen, from Queens, was charged as a juvenile with riot and criminal mischief. His case will be handled in family court.
The teen allegedly kicked the BMW SUV as a large group surrounded it.
"It's absolutely unacceptable," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "You have these teenagers doing something that is just wrong, period. At least one has been arrested, the others will be. Look, we've got to teach our young people better all the time. It's incumbent upon on all of us. But we also have to have consequences. So there will be consequences in this case. I don't want to see anything like this happen ever again in New York City."
Police are looking for as many as four others clearly caught on video throwing a bike on the hood of the car, jumping on the windshield, and punching the rear window nine times.
Detectives are working on possible identifications of at least two of those suspects, and more arrests are expected.
They estimate up to 25 bicyclists were part of the group surrounding the BMW and a yellow taxi.
The 36-year-old driver was with his mother as the scene unfolded. He said he still can't get over the shock that this happened on Fifth Avenue in broad daylight -- and he feared for both his and his mother's lives.
"And I noticed this swarm of cyclists, tall, young kids just weaving in and out of traffic and kind of surrounding the car," the driver said. "We got to the point where they were in front of me and they were on either side of me and behind me, and I'm probably going like seven or eight miles an hour."
The driver, who only wanted to be identified as Max, said the kids were holding onto the door handles. He said his first instinct was to slow down, stop and let them pass him.
He said he didn't see it, but a witness told him someone was behind the vehicle on a bike doing a wheelie. And when Max slowed down, the biker apparently crashed into the back of the car.
Max says that is what instigated the attack that was caught on camera. He said he stopped when he heard the thud to make sure everyone was OK.
"I started to open up the driver door, but I was immediately surrounded on every side by these kids that have just gotten off their bikes and they started screaming, yelling, punching the car, hitting the hood of the car, just yelling, 'Get out, get out, open the roll down the window, roll down the window,'" he said. "When I didn't, they started to take out their aggression on the car itself."
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
