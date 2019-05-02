NYPD: Man asks for subway swipe, then attacks, robs woman in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Police are searching for the thief behind two violent robberies inside subway stations in Brooklyn.The first incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, inside the Myrtle/Wyckoff Avenue L train station.Authorities say the robber first asked the 25-year-old female victim to "swipe him" into the station, and when she refused and entered the subway system through the turnstiles, the man approached her from behind and shoved her to the floor before grabbing her purse and fleeing the scene.The victim suffered a broken left foot and was taken to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition.Among the items inside the victim's purse were $250 in cash and a debit card.Police say the suspect struck again around 9 a.m. on Friday, April 19, inside of a southbound L train at the Halsey Street station.The man allegedly snatched a 55-year-old woman's purse and ran off the train before fleeing northbound on Covert Street.The victim suffered pain to her right arm. Among the items inside the victim's purse were $15 in cash and four credit cards.The individual is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black and white bucket hat, a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).