NYPD searching for man who bit off piece of victim's lip during fight in Brooklyn subway station

Police are searching for the man who allegedly bit off another man's lip during a fight in a Brooklyn subway station last month.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who allegedly bit off another man's lip during a fight in a Brooklyn subway station last month.

The incident was reported inside the Utica Avenue subway station at 10 p.m. on June 9, but the NYPD just released surveillance images of the suspect on Monday.

Apparently the suspect and a 37-year-old man got into a physical fight, and during the altercation, the suspect bit off a piece of the victim's lip.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect ran out of the station and is described as 35 to 45 years old, 5 feet 11 inches and bald. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue jacket and a black and purple backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

