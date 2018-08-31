NYPD: Brooklyn man confesses to murdering girlfriend, dismembering body in 2014

(ShutterStock)

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
Police have arrested a man now charged with murder after they say he walked into an NYPD precinct and confessed to stabbing and dismembering his girlfriend in Brooklyn four years ago.

Authorities say 34-year-old Ricky Gonzalez walked into the 1st Precinct station house just before 9 p.m. Tuesday and told them he killed 58-year-old Maria Quinones inside their shared residence sometime in 2014.

A missing persons report was filed at that time, but police say Quinones has not been located and the investigation remains ongoing.

Gonzalez reportedly told detectives he stabbed Quinones, dismembered her, and threw her out with the garbage.

He is charged with murder and concealment of human corpse.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
